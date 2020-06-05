Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $249,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 559.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,918 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.72.

Shares of EA stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $520,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,552 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,580. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.