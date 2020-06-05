JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 48,280 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $31,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,418 shares of company stock worth $1,490,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.