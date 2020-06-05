GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,169 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 559.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,918 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,552 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $117.18 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.