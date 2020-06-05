Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.35.

DRI stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.