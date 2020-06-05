Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $864.38 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -971.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $785.73 and a 200 day moving average of $595.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,253. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

