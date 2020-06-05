Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $129,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $11.42 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

