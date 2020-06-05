Solstein Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.2% in the first quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 46,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,394.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,017.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

