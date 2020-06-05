TCTC Holdings LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 18,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,394.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,017.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

