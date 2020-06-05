Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Aegis raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

AMZN stock opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,394.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,017.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

