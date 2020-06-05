Atlantic Trust LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,394.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,017.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.