Atlantic Trust LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,394.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,017.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Tesla Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Tesla Inc
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Solstein Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc.
Solstein Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc.
SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
TCTC Holdings LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
TCTC Holdings LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report