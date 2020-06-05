Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 136,040 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 23.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $225,686.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 15,000 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $369,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,376.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,064 shares of company stock worth $773,878. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

