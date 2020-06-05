GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $240,000 in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $114,237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $40,232,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $24,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $25,107,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 1,084,773 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.16 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Tesla Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Tesla Inc
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Solstein Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc.
Solstein Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc.
SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
TCTC Holdings LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
TCTC Holdings LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report