GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $240,000 in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $114,237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $40,232,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $24,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $25,107,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 1,084,773 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.16 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

