Sofos Investments Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,394.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,017.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

