Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. China International Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,394.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,017.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.