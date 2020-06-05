GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $29,858,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $57.50) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

NYSE:BC opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -254.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

