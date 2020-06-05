Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $241,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,394.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,017.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

