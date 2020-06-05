American Asset Management Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.56, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,394.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,017.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

