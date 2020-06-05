JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.76% of Fox Factory worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 519,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $24,637,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $13,246,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $4,887,000.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

