Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,032.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.