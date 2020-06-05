Investors Buy Large Volume of Cimarex Energy Put Options (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,339 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,639% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Mizuho increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $61.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,971 shares of company stock valued at $374,839. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

