Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 446,135 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,484,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,172 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 490,238 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 409,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,856 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.