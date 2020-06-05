Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 88,552 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Teladoc Health worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $203.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

