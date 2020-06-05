Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 172.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

In other news, CFO John D. Chandler bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.