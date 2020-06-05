Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 1,678 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $186,811.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,059.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $102.93 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.