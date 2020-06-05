JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.77 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $26,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.