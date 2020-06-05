Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 157.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.