GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 311.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dana by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.