Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Arconic worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other Arconic news, CFO Erick R. Asmussen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

