Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $864.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $785.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a PE ratio of -971.21 and a beta of 1.14. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.94.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,548 shares of company stock worth $14,992,253. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.