Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,208,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,143 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 584,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 192,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,492,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap acquired 1,347,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $60,044,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE NNI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 85.59 and a quick ratio of 85.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

