Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 727.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,243 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

