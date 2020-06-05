Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Hamilton Lane worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

HLNE opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $76.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

