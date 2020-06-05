Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $51.74. Hess shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 956,071 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,418 shares of company stock worth $1,490,954. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

