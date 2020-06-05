Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.55.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.