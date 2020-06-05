Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.55.
Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.17.
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
