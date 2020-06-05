Christopher M. Lal Sells 3,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $433,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $680,126.40.

On Friday, March 20th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $147,401.60.

NYSE AYX opened at $135.76 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,715.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $578,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $51,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $234,000. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $10,255,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 264.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

