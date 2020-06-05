Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,122,000 after purchasing an additional 401,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,137,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

