Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $19,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.