Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 31,147.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. State Street Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $308,958,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $54,986,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 228.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,689 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

