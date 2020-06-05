Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 205.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

TAP stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

