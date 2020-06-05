Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,012 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 204.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,735.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,393,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.