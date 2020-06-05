Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ opened at $154.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.