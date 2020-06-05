Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 172.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

