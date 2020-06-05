Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 1,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after buying an additional 1,031,470 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,323 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $21.47 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.