Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,262 shares of company stock worth $2,383,700 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

