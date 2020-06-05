Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.