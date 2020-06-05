Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

