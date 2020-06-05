Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.56 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cintas worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $269.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.26. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.27.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.