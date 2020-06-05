Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 70,269 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $13,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $130.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

