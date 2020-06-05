Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $192,645,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 145.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,649 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $74,124,000 after purchasing an additional 662,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.65. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

