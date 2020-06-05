Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 251,563 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

